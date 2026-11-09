Kolkata Weather Update: Rain To Hit City Before Winter Arrives? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather Update: Rain delays winter right after Kali Puja! The Alipore Weather Department predicts thunderstorms and rain in multiple districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, starting Monday. Weather is changing in North Bengal too
Rain plays spoilsport for winter
Kali Puja and Diwali nights went without rain. But the weather changes right after the festive mood ends. Rain clouds gather again in the state's sky from Monday, pushing back the arrival of winter for now.
Rain forecast even in autumn
The Alipore Weather Department reports a chance of light to moderate rain in multiple South Bengal districts from Monday. This situation may continue until Thursday.
How will Kolkata weather be?
Kolkata and surrounding areas might get scattered rain from Monday. This pattern likely stays for the next three days. City folks might need to carry umbrellas again during this festive season.
Which districts get rain on Monday?
Besides Kolkata, rain is likely in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad, and East Medinipur. Some reports also mention Hooghly.
Rain area expands on Tuesday
Hooghly and West Medinipur might join those districts on Tuesday. Parts of the two 24 Parganas and two Medinipurs face a risk of thunderstorms and rain.
Yellow alert on Wednesday
The weather office issued a yellow alert for North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur for Wednesday. Expect rain with lightning and gusty winds in some places. However, no heavy rain is forecast for now.
Weather changing in North Bengal too
Malda and North and South Dinajpur might get rain on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is possible in the remaining districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. A thunderstorm warning is also in place for those three districts on Tuesday.
Why this rain?
Moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal clash with dry westerly winds. This creates rain clouds in various parts of the state. This is the main reason behind this change.
Winter feel stops, mercury rises again
Temperatures dropped for a few days due to dry westerly winds. Jhargram in South Bengal recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees, Cooch Behar in the North Bengal plains recorded 16.7 degrees, and Darjeeling was at 8-9 degrees. Now, as moisture increases in the air, the minimum temperature will rise a bit again.
How much can Kolkata's temperature rise?
Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees on Sunday, which is normal. It might reach 23-24 degrees in the next few days. Once the rain spell ends, probably after Wednesday, the weather will likely turn dry again.
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