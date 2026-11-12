UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary mocked Akhilesh Yadav's planned Ayodhya visit, comparing him to an unprepared student. Yadav defended his faith, citing his family's legacy while criticising the BJP ahead of the 2027 state elections.

BJP Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of his December 12 visit to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. In an X post, Pankaj Chaudhary wrote, "The SP is in the same state as a student who hasn't studied all year. The moment exams come around, they start praying to God."

Akhilesh Yadav Defends His Stance

This comes after Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Wednesday, where he asserted that God belongs to everyone and he will also visit the Kedarnath Dham and Mathura-Vrindavan. He added a personal touch by referencing senior family leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav to emphasise that his family already carries the symbolic blessings of "Shiv" and "Ram".

"God belongs to everyone. So why should we not visit these places? We will visit Kedareshwar, Mathura and Vrindavan as well. We have been visiting these places before, and we will continue to do so. PDA: Pehle darshan, phir Aashirvaad. So why is the BJP so worried about the PDA? In our family, Shiv and Ram Gopal are already there. We already have their blessings. So the BJP should not be worried. The question is, what answer does the BJP have for the massive loot and destruction that has taken place, and for the loss of lakhs of crores of rupees?" the Samajwadi Party chief said during a press conference.

Controversy Over The Visit

Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. However, amid the controversy, several seers have criticised the move and demanded an apology over the 1990 Kar Sevak firing incident. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Raj Kumar Das, referring to the 1990 Kar Sevak firing incident, said the Sanatan community would not forgive Akhilesh Yadav unless he apologised for the actions of his father, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. (ANI)