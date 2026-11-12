An Air India passenger's journey turned frustrating after he allegedly found a dead insect in his in-flight meal and later discovered his trolley bag damaged. He has demanded a refund and Rs 25,000 compensation

An Air India passenger has raised concerns over the quality of the airline's in-flight food after allegedly discovering a dead insect in his meal. The passenger, identified as Akash Preet, shared photographs and videos of the incident on social media.

The complaint relates to Air India flight AI 2998, which was operating from Amritsar to Mumbai on November 11.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akash expressed his disappointment and demanded that the airline investigate the matter. He also sought a full refund of his ticket price along with Rs 25,000 in compensation.

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The passenger reportedly asked the airline to investigate the incident and provide a written response within 48 hours, citing the photographs and videos as evidence.

Air India responded to his post, stating that the matter was being investigated.

Damaged Trolley Bag Adds To Passenger's Frustration

The food-related complaint was not the only issue Akash reported during his journey. After reaching Doha, he allegedly discovered that his trolley bag had been damaged during transit.

The passenger subsequently shared another post on X, expressing his frustration over facing two separate problems during the same journey.

He questioned how many more issues a passenger could be expected to deal with on a single trip, highlighting both the alleged food safety lapse and the damage to his luggage.

The incident has brought attention to two important aspects of airline services: maintaining hygiene standards in meals served onboard and ensuring that passengers' belongings are handled carefully during transit.

While Air India acknowledged the complaint concerning the meal and confirmed an investigation, no specific response to the damaged luggage allegation was mentioned in the passenger's posts.

Passenger Seeks Rs 25,000 Compensation; Previous Air India Cases Resurface

Akash's demand for Rs 25,000 compensation has also drawn attention to previous consumer disputes involving Air India and its passenger services.

In earlier cases, the airline had been directed to pay Rs 25,000 to passengers over service-related shortcomings. These included complaints involving improper seating arrangements, malfunctioning in-flight entertainment systems and mishandled baggage.

Damaged luggage claims, however, can also involve statutory limits on airline liability, depending on the circumstances and applicable regulations.

According to Air India's baggage guidelines, passengers who discover damaged luggage should report the issue to airline representatives at the baggage claim area before leaving the airport. They can also request a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) to formally document the damage and support a subsequent claim.

In Akash's case, the airline's investigation into the alleged insect found in the meal and its response to the baggage complaint are still awaited.