    Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Its BJP vs TMC in West Bengal

    Nationwide, a staggering 96.8 crore electors were eligible to participate in what is the world's largest democratic exercise. The elections saw a high-voltage contest between the BJP-led NDA and a unified opposition under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third term.

    Kolkata-Uttar-West-Bengal-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    Kolkata Uttar constituency in West Bengal witnessed its polling on June 1, amidst the highly charged Lok Sabha elections 2024. A total of 7.59 crore voters in West Bengal were eligible to cast their votes in this year's election, which coincided with Legislative Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

    The run-up to the polls was marked by intense controversy, with the opposition alleging politically motivated crackdowns by central agencies on their leaders, many of whom face legal challenges. The BJP countered these claims, asserting that the legal actions were due to the leaders' corruption.

    Controversy also surrounded the BJP due to the electoral bonds scheme, from which it benefited significantly, receiving over 50 percent of the proceeds (over Rs 6,000 crore). Both sides were embroiled in accusations of hate speech, with incidents like the Hassan sex scandal and a fake video involving Amit Shah becoming focal points of contention.

    Throughout the campaign, Prime Minister Modi confidently predicted that the BJP-led NDA would secure over 400 seats, while Rahul Gandhi estimated the alliance would win around 180 seats. Key issues dominating the poll rallies included visions of a developed India, employment concerns, and demands for a socio-economic caste census.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 9:32 PM IST
