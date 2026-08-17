A US traveler named Markus received an unexpected and memorable souvenir during a visit to a small coffee shop in Kolkata. For just Rs 80, he got a cup of coffee and a personalized, hand-drawn caricature from the owner, artist Shyama Prasad Dey. This unique and affordable experience, which was captured in a viral video.

A visit to a small tea and coffee shop in Kolkata turned into an unexpected souvenir for a traveller from the US. Markus paid merely Rs 80 for a cup of coffee and a hand-drawn caricature of himself instead of purchasing a traditional memento. After visiting a small store owned by artist Shyama Prasad Dey, Markus recorded his experience in an internet video.

According to reports, Dey has been in charge of the business for around thirty years, and his love of caricatures and pouring drinks go hand in hand. Markus was captivated by the artwork hanging on the store's walls as he looked about. Several prominent Indian figures, such as former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, were depicted in the drawings.

Markus was even more intrigued by pictures of Dey on Ganguly's Bengali television program Dadagiri. The tourist was clearly taken aback to learn that the musician he had recently met had also made an appearance on the well-liked show.

Dey's decision to sketch Markus quickly made the encounter more intimate. The artist complimented the traveler's face before starting to draw his caricature. As he watched the painting come to life, Markus quipped that his hair was already making him appear like a cartoon character since it was sticking out from under his helmet. The completed drawing soon emerged as the highlight of his tour. But when Markus found out the cost, he was even more shocked.

Dey told Markus that the coffee and personalised caricature together cost only Rs 80. For the US traveller, the experience was remarkable, particularly because he had received an original artwork made specifically for him for less than a dollar. Holding the caricature alongside his coffee, Markus happily raised his cup towards the camera and said, “Cheers.”

Watch Viral Video

For Dey, the encounter seemed like just another typical day at a store that has been a part of his life for around thirty years. His coffee shop has attracted residents, tourists, artists, and coffee drinkers over the years, and his caricatures have become an uncommon aspect of the experience.