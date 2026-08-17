JMM leader Manoj Pandey is confident that the 24-day deadlock between student protesters and the Jharkhand government will be resolved in upcoming talks. He hopes the strike against alleged JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities will end today.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey on Monday expressed confidence that the "deadlock" between JPSC-JSSC student protesters and the Jharkhand government will be resolved during today's talks, saying "a conclusion will definitely emerge" and hoping that the ongoing strike and protest will come to an end.

The student protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium has entered its 24th consecutive day against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Speaking to ANI about the talks between the students and the state government, Pandey said, "Students will surely attend today's meeting with a positive mindset, and after the discussions, a resolution will be reached on the matter. The deadlock will be broken, and we hope the strike and protests will come to an end today."

"See, a conclusion will definitely emerge. We must move forward with faith. We have faith in the students as well as in our government," he added.

Government Ready for Reforms

Pandey said the government wanted the protesting students to return to their exam preparations and assured that it was ready to undertake necessary reforms. "Because the students--who are our own children, the youth of this state--should go back and prepare for their exams. The government stands with them, and it is ready to implement all necessary reforms. So, point-by-point discussions will take place, and we are confident a positive outcome will be achieved," he said.

'Big Step' to Involve Legal Experts

On the government's suggestion that students could bring legal experts to the discussions, Pandey called it a "big step" and welcomed the move. "Look, that is a big step. This positivity shown by the government is no small matter. You can compare it with those sitting in power in Delhi--look at their stubbornness and negative attitude. That kind of situation does not exist here," he said.

"I feel that if legal experts are involved, there will be no scope for any deadlock. Whatever the issue is, it will become crystal clear, and any confusion on either side will be resolved. So, this is a very good initiative," he added. (ANI)