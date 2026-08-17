The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has commissioned a modern Sewage Treatment Plant in Changu, Sikkim. Utilising indigenous BARC technology, the plant aims to improve sanitation and protect the fragile ecosystem around Tsomgo (Changu) Lake.

Indian Army's Environmental Initiative in Sikkim

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps on Monday commissioned a modern Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Changu, Sikkim, to strengthen sanitation and environmental protection in the high-altitude region. The facility incorporates indigenous technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and is designed to operate effectively under demanding climatic and terrain conditions.

It was inaugurated by the MLA of the Gnathang-Machong constituency, Pamin Lepcha, in the presence of Army representatives and local stakeholders. The occasion reflected strong civil-military cooperation and a shared commitment to community welfare.

The plant will enable effective sewage treatment and help safeguard vital water resources. The adoption of home-grown technology reflects the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and demonstrates the practical application of Indian scientific innovation in addressing environmental challenges in difficult terrain.

Tsomgo (Changu) Lake is revered by the people of Sikkim and holds deep cultural and religious significance. The project will contribute to preserving the fragile ecosystem surrounding the lake while respecting its natural and spiritual heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior Army official said, "Environmental stewardship and respect for local traditions are integral to our commitment to the people of the region. By combining indigenous technology with community partnership, this facility will help safeguard water resources and preserve the environment for future generations."

The project reflects the Army's commitment to sustainable development while further strengthening its enduring bond with the people of Sikkim.

Enhancing Communication in Border Areas

Earlier in April, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army also established 88.4 FM Radio Sikkim Sundari, Sikkim's first Border Village Community Radio Station in East Sikkim, to improve communication and information access in remote high-altitude border areas.

According to a press release, the station, dedicated to the citizens of India in Sikkim, addresses challenges of geographic isolation, harsh weather, and limited mobile and internet connectivity. It aims to bridge the information gap by providing reliable and timely communication. (ANI)