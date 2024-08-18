Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Protests: Centre directs nationwide police forces to send law and order reports every 2 hours

    The Home Ministry has asked all police forces to submit hourly reports on the law and order situation across the country, following widespread protests and outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. The reports can be sent via email, fax, or WhatsApp, and are intended to help the ministry monitor the situation and respond quickly to any potential disturbances.

    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    New Delhi: In response to the widespread outrage over the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken swift action. The MHA has issued a directive to all police forces nationwide to submit regular reports on the law and order situation every two hours.  According to reliable sources, this measure is intended to monitor security conditions across all states and UTs closely.

    According to sources, the Home Ministry reportedly sent out a notification to police forces nationwide, requesting frequent updates on the law and order situation. The ministry has asked for reports to be submitted every two hours, allowing for real-time monitoring of the situation. To facilitate swift communication, reports can be sent via various channels, including email, fax, and even WhatsApp.

    In its notification, the MHA reportedly stated, "Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room by fax/e-mail/WhatsApp from 4 pm today (Saturday)."

    The Home Ministry also gave state police forces with the Fax, WhatsApp numbers, and Email ID where the two-hourly situation reports should be sent.
    The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was tragically found murdered in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The incident exposed significant flaws and a lack of support from the relevant authorities, sparking widespread protests. Amid growing public outrage over the lack of progress by the local police, the Calcutta High Court handed the case over to the CBI.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for transferring senior doctors and professors, alleging that these moves have exacerbated the already chaotic situation following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, during protests by women against the rape-murder incident, a group of people entered the hospital premises and vandalised parts of the facility. Doctors and medical staff across the country have been protesting, disrupting the functioning of health facilities. They are demanding a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers, the designation of hospitals as safe zones, and mandatory security measures, among other demands.

