    Kolkata Police DC on Nabanna Abhijan protests: 'We will handle situation first, count arrests later'

    The protest, organised by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, began with students marching from College Square in Kolkata to the state secretariat, Nabanna. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and justice for the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    In West Bengal's Howrah, tensions escalated as the Kolkata Police clashed with protesters during the Nabanna Abhijan rally on Tuesday (August 27). Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Central Division of Kolkata Police, addressed the situation, saying, "We will see whatever happens, there is no problem. We will count later (the number of arrests), we will see things here first."

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: 'Will bring Bengal to standstill', BJP says after fresh clashes erupt; Read more

    As the rally progressed, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were detained on Howrah Bridge, where they faced aggressive police measures while attempting to breach barricades set up near the Bengal secretariat. The Kolkata Police described the protest as "illegal," as protesters clashed with officers and threw stones along the route.

    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that four student activists went missing after arriving at Howrah railway station. The West Bengal police refuted these claims, asserting that the individuals had been arrested for allegedly planning violence and being involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder.

    The protest was further fueled by a video that surfaced showing people gathering at the crime scene shortly after the victim's body was found on August 9. Opposition leaders have suggested this could indicate tampering with evidence in the rape and murder case. The Kolkata Police have dismissed these allegations, maintaining their position on the matter.

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

    In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accusing him of financial irregularities during his tenure.

