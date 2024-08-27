Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

    Kolkata witnessed a dramatic scene on Tuesday as part of the ongoing 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, with a video of a Sadhu in orange attire braving water cannons and waving the Indian flag capturing widespread attention online.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    The rally, held to protest the recent rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saw hundreds of demonstrators marching through the city demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accountability for the crime.

    The rally, organized by student groups 'Chhatrasamaj' and 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' of state government employees, began from two locations—College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah. Protestors are calling for justice for the victim, a doctor who was brutally attacked, and have accused the Chief Minister of failing to protect women and attempting to shield the perpetrators.

    As the marchers approached Howrah Bridge, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Amidst the chaos, the image of a Sadhu, steadfastly standing in front of the water jets and waving the Indian flag, became a symbol of defiant protest. This striking moment has since gone viral, with the video drawing significant attention on social media platforms.

    "Today Kolkata has been brought to a standstill by people of West Bengal. The only reason for this is how Bengal’s law and order has been compromised under the current dispensation’s rule. The RG Kar incident was the trigger. Hats off to the courage of krantikaris who showed guts to get on the road despite knowing the police was going to treat them like terrorists," wrote on user on X in response to the viral video.

    Another added, "That Baba is now a legend. Stood his ground."

    "Why are these officials disrespecting the national flag?" asked a third user.

    A fourth user remarked, "The bravest hero of the Nabanna Chalo programme today is this Sadhu in the orange clad. Though he is not from "chatra somaj," he came to support the programme. He is standing directly in front of the water waving only the Indian Flag."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

