Nabanna Abhijan Rally: 'Will bring Bengal to standstill', BJP says after fresh clashes erupt; Read more

Students from the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj are marching from Kolkata’s College Square to the state secretariat, Nabanna, this afternoon, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those implicated in the alleged rape-murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital. The Kolkata Police, labeling the march "illegal," have deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who are attempting to breach barricades

Students from the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj are marching from Kolkata’s College Square to the state secretariat, Nabanna, this afternoon. The Kolkata Police have deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. As the march progressed, several protesters were detained on Howrah Bridge, where they faced tear gas and water cannons while attempting to breach barricades near the Bengal secretariat.

The 'March to Nabanna' aims to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital. The protest, which the Kolkata police have labeled "illegal," saw demonstrators breaking barricades and throwing stones at police officers along the route. The BJP, reportedly supporting the student body, has claimed that several protesters were injured due to police lathi charges.

In the lead-up to the march, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that four student activists arriving at Howrah railway station went missing after midnight. The West Bengal police, however, dismissed these claims, stating that the individuals had been arrested for allegedly planning large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan and being involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, a video surfaced showing people gathering at the crime scene soon after the victim's body was discovered on August 9. Opposition leaders have alleged that this could indicate the destruction of evidence in the rape and murder case. However, the Kolkata police have refuted these allegations. The CBI has named Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in an FIR related to alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. A polygraph test on the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, whose results are pending, is considered crucial to determining whether the crime was a gang rape or committed by a single perpetrator.

ALSO READ: Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

Latest Videos