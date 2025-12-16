Kolkata Metro has warned commuters against obstructing coach doors, saying such actions may attract penalties. The warning follows a Yellow Line incident that delayed services, prompting Metro authorities to take a stricter stance for safety.

Kolkata Metro has issued a firm warning to commuters who obstruct the automatic doors of Metro coaches, stating that such actions may now attract penalties and strict disciplinary measures. The move comes after a recent incident on the Yellow Line disrupted services and inconvenienced hundreds of passengers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident That Triggered the Warning

The warning follows an incident on December 13, when a woman passenger deliberately blocked the closing doors of a Metro coach to allow her companion to board the train. The incident occurred at Dum Dum Cantonment station on a Yellow Line train travelling from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Noapara.

According to Metro officials, the commuter stood near door number two of coach 5054 (rake MR-514) and prevented it from shutting. As a result, the train was forced to halt longer than scheduled, affecting punctuality and causing inconvenience to other passengers. The situation escalated to the point where the motorman had to leave his cabin and manually lock the door before the train could continue its journey.

Metro Authorities Take a Tough Stand

Following the incident, Kolkata Metro Railway issued a press communique reiterating its zero tolerance policy toward door obstruction. Officials clarified that any attempt to block doors whether by physical force, leaning, backpacks, or other objects will invite penalties under existing rules.

Metro authorities have also begun steps to identify the offender involved in the incident and take appropriate action. With CCTV cameras installed inside coaches and across stations, officials say tracking such violations has become easier, and offenders will no longer go unnoticed.

Appeal to Commuters for Cooperation

The Metro administration has appealed to passengers to act responsibly and follow safety protocols. Officials stressed that obstructing doors not only delays services but also poses a serious safety risk to passengers inside and outside the train.

“Kolkata Metro is a lifeline for the city. Cooperation from commuters is essential to ensure smooth, safe, and timely operations,” the communiqué stated. Authorities warned that continued violations could lead to stricter enforcement in the coming days.