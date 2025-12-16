PDP leader Iltija Mufti slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over a viral video showing him allegedly trying to remove a Muslim woman's hijab, calling him 'senile'. The incident drew condemnation from leaders across parties, including the SP.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday strongly reacted to a viral video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly attempting to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman during an official event, calling the incident "very shameful" and questioning his state of mind. The video, which has sparked nationwide outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

Reacting strongly, Iltija Mufti called Nitish Kumar "senile" and said his actions reflected profound insensitivity towards Muslim women. "It is very shameful. Don't you (Nitish Kumar) know what it means to disrobe a Muslim woman like this?" she said while speaking to the media. She further added, "Just because you are the Chief Minister of the state doesn't mean you have the right to pull down their veil.

Condemnation Across Party Lines

The incident has drawn condemnation across party lines. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan expressed concern over the Chief Minister's health, calling the act regrettable. She said, "Regrettably, such an act was done by the person holding the highest position in the state. So the trickle-down effect of this incident could be dangerous. We are concerned about the CM's health, but I think being in such a position of dignity doesn't justify his actions, irrespective of whatever the reasons may be." While party Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said such behaviour does not befit someone holding the office of a Chief Minister.

Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin also termed the act "very bad" and called for strict action, stating that a Chief Minister should act responsibly. "It is very bad. I have no words to explain this. As a CM, he should have thought. There should be strict action on this," he said. (ANI)