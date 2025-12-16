Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised the BJP-led Centre for not releasing promised funds for the Mahadayi water project. He questioned the state BJP's silence and challenged them to join him in pressuring the Centre for this and other projects.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Central government, demanding they prioritise releasing funds for the Mahadayi scheme, a crucial water project for north Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM questioned the BJP's silence on the issue, asking why they're not pushing for the project's implementation despite their promises. "The BJP should first release what it promised in other states. The central government had promised to release money for the Mahadayi scheme. Why is the BJP not making a fuss about Mahadayi? We have called for a discussion on North Karnataka. Why has the BJP not raised its voice about it?... BJP should resolve all this first," Shivakumar told reporters.

Understanding the Mahadayi Project Dispute

The Mahadayi scheme is a water diversion project aimed at providing drinking water to several districts in Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Gadag. The Mahadayi River originates in Karnataka's Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea. Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to the Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute. The dispute has led to a legal and political battle between the two states.

Shivakumar's Earlier Appeal for Unity

Earlier in October, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged the state BJP leaders to join hands with the state government in putting pressure on the Centre to secure funds for the state's irrigation projects. While addressing party workers and block workers, the Deputy CM said, "If state BJP leaders have concern and commitment for the state, let them come with me to Delhi to put pressure and get funds for Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other irrigation projects."

"I have met Union Ministers and the PM for funds for irrigation, but to no avail. The Centre has not released the Rs 5300 crore announced in the budget. The BJP and Union government are not concerned about farmers," he added.