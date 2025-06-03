Kolkata Metro Purple Line hit by technical glitch, services delayed on Tuesday
Purple Line Metro News: Heading out on Tuesday? Check the updated metro schedule first! There's a big change you need to know about.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Metro schedule changes?
Big changes to the metro schedule on Tuesday. Metro Railway authorities announced this in a press release Monday night. Sources say the metro will run a bit late on Tuesday.
Which route has changed?
A press release issued by the Metro Rail authorities on Monday night stated that the metro will run late on the Purple Line, i.e., the Joka-Majerhat route, on Tuesday. This decision was taken to address a technical issue.
Metro frequency?
Metro Rail authorities have announced that the metro will run every 40 minutes on the Joka-Majerhat line today, instead of the usual 24 minutes.
More technical issues!
Work has begun to resolve some technical issues on the Purple Line. As a result, metro services will be available every 40 minutes on the up and down lines throughout the day.
Fewer metros?
A total of 38 metros will run on the Joka-Majerhat line on Tuesday, with trains arriving every 40 minutes. Passengers on this route are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
First metro time?
Metro Rail sources say the first metro will depart from Joka at 8 am, as usual. It will return from Majerhat around 8:20 am. The last metro from Joka will run until 8 pm, and the last metro from Majerhat will run until 8:20 pm.
More metros on Purple Line
The number of metros on the Joka-Majerhat route has increased. Starting Tuesday, May 13, the number of metros on this route has increased. A total of 62 metros are now running on this route, 31 up and 31 down.
Current metro count
Previously, 40 metros ran daily on the Joka-Majerhat route from Monday to Friday. This number has increased since May 13. A total of 62 metros are now running on the Purple Line, fulfilling a long-standing demand of metro passengers.