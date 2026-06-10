A fire broke out at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court in Kolkata. The blaze started around 9:30 pm, spreading to the third floor and causing panic. Fire services brought the situation under control.

A fire broke out at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court late tonight. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

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An eyewitness stated that a fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to offices on the third floor. They noted that the smoke caused panic among the staff, but fire services were able to bring the situation under control before it worsened.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Shahnawaz said, "The fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to the third floor, affecting several department offices inside. Staff working inside were in panic as smoke filled the building. Fire services managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further."

The situation is currently under control. More details awaited.