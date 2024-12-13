Kolkata HORROR! Severed head of woman found in garbage pile, body missing

A woman's decapitated head was discovered in a Kolkata garbage dump, prompting a police investigation. The head was sent for autopsy, and police are searching for the remaining body parts and reviewing CCTV footage.

A woman's decapitated head was recovered from a garbage dump yard in the Golf Green area in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday. Police were rushed to the location after the head's discovery caused alarm in the neighbourhood. The area was sealed off by police officers. After being placed in a plastic bag, the head was transported for autopsy. There was no sign of the corpse. The severed head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, an officer said.

"A human body part has been recovered from a garbage dump. A probe has been launched which is currently at a preliminary stage. Efforts are underway to locate the remaining body parts," Bidisha Kalita, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Suburban Division), said after visiting the scene of recovery.

According to a police reports, investigators from the homicide branch of Kolkata Police's Lalbazar headquarters are using all of the local CCTV video to identify the attacker, even though identifying the victim is crucial to solving the crime.

Additionally, members of the municipal police's scientific branch have taken pertinent samples from the site. According to a police officer, the mutilation occurred within 12 hours after the head's retrieval, based on the bloodstains and damage mark on the severed head. However, a post-mortem examination that is planned for later in the day would be necessary to determine the exact timing of the incident.

The incident came just 10 days after the decapitated body and head of a woman was found near a stretch of railway tracks in Kolkata. The incident was discovered between Brace Bridge and Majerhat railway station in Kolkata, reported the Times Of India.

