Priyanka Gandhi trolled for criticizing Congress-ruled Himachal Govt, netizens dub her 'bigger Pappu' (WATCH)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday significant backlash after she criticized the Himachal Pradesh government in Parliament, seemingly unaware that her own party is in power in the state. The comments have led to widespread trolling on social media, with many netizens mocking her for the apparent blunder, some even dubbing her a "bigger Pappu" than her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

In a speech during a debate on the Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Himachal Pradesh government of favouring top businessmen at the expense of local farmers. "The country's farmers are at the mercy of the Gods. They've been left alone. In Himachal today, whatever laws are being made are all made to favour top businessmen. The apples that were grown in Himachal by small farmers, they are left crying. Because everything is being changed for one person," she said.

Her statement, however, failed to acknowledge that the Congress party, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is currently in power in the state.

The irony of Priyanka Gandhi's comments did not go unnoticed by social media users, who quickly pointed out that she was criticizing her own party’s government.

"Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Himachal Pradesh government without realizing that it was her own party in Power. She is a bigger Pappu then Pappu himself," on X user said in response to a viral clip.

Another user added, "Priyanka Gandhi slams Himachal, forgetting it’s a Congress-ruled state! Is Congress turning against itself now?"

"Can somebody pls remind Priyanka Vadera that Himachal Pradesh is being (mis)ruled by Congress?" added a third user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Priyanka Gandhi slamming Congress-ruled Himachal Govt:

'But for Lok Sabha results, govt would have changed Constitution'

Priyanka Gandhi’s speech also focused on broader national issues, including the government's handling of the Constitution and reservations. She expressed concern that the ruling BJP was attempting to weaken reservation policies and privatize key sectors, suggesting that the BJP would have started altering the Constitution had it not been for the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"This government is working to weaken the reservation policy through lateral entry and privatisation. Had the Lok Sabha election results not come as they have, the government would have started the work on changing the Constitution," Gandhi said.

"The truth is that they are chanting 'Constitution' because they realised that the people of this country will keep the Constitution alive," said the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

