Hyderabad police arrested a 21-year-old man for illegally manufacturing and selling 4000 KGs of adulterated ginger-garlic paste. The product was made in unhygienic conditions and stored in open tubs, posing a health risk to consumers.

Hyderabad Police conducted a surprise inspection at a house near Railway Gate, MS Maqtha in Khairatabad and arrestred one 21-year-old for manufacturing ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Unhygienic Conditions and Illegal Supply

The accused, identified as Jasani Ilyan, had stored prepared paste in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering the product unsafe and unfit for human consumption, police said.

Police said that the Garlic and Ginger Paste was being supplied to various General Kirana stores, to needy customers and gaining huge profits in an illegal manner.

Massive Seizure of Adulterated Paste

The police seized a total of 4000 KGs of adulterated ginger and garlic paste. This includes 1600 KGs of loose paste in 40 plastic tubs, 130 plastic containers of 5 KGs (650 KGs), 900 containers of 1 KG, 300 containers of 500 Grams (150 KGs), 3000 containers of 200 Grams (600 KGs), and 2000 sachets of 50 Grams each (100 KGs).

Additionally, one large and one small grinding machine, 5 KGs of turmeric powder, 20 litres of acetic acid, 1000 KGs of salt (40 bags), and a goods supply auto (TS07UG5664) were seized.

Accused Handed Over for Further Action

The apprehended accused persons, along with seized material, were handed over to the SHO, Lake police station, for further action.

The apprehension was made by P Raghavender, Inspector of Police, Khairtabad Zone Task Force, G Srikanth, SI of Police, Task Force, N. Shiva Shanker, SI of Police, Lake PS and the staff of Task Force Khairatabad Zone Team, Hyderabad city. (ANI)