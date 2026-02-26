Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival, emphasizing his government's commitment to fulfilling promises, implementing the UCC, and empowering women while warning against 'Urban Naxal' disinformation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival at Bilkhet in Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday. The festival, marking a new chapter in the region's tourism, culture, and adventure activities, aims to highlight the Nayar Valley's vast potential.

Commitment to Public Welfare

During the event, Dhami emphasised the state's commitment to public welfare and good governance. "I assure you that until every promise made to you is fulfilled, we will not rest. We will continue to work tirelessly because our government does not just make announcements; it works to implement them on the ground and bring them to the people. To ensure the government reaches every citizen, we launched the 'Janjan Ki Sarkar, Janjan Ke Dwar' (People's Government at People's Doors) campaign on December 17, 2025. Through this, 23 departments of our administration visit every Nyaya Panchayat to hear public grievances and deliver beneficiary schemes directly to those who were struggling to get their certificates or government benefits."

On UCC and Appeasement Politics

On criticism of appeasement politics and support for UCC, Dhami said, "Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). While nationalists across the country praised us, Congress opposed it, claiming it would snatch away the rights of a particular community. Today, our Muslim sisters tell me that the UCC has finally freed them from these regressive practices."

Women's Empowerment and Future Safety

Dhami also spoke about women's empowerment and future safety. He said, "We are working to take our daughters forward. Today, under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, I have arrived here after transferring Rs 142 crore via DBT directly into the accounts of our daughters. We want to give our children a secure Uttarakhand where they don't have to live in fear or doubt."

Warning Against Disinformation

"However, 'Urban Naxal' gangs and 'toolkits' have become active. They are even misusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to spread disinformation and defame the government. They try to divide people based on caste and exploit public sentiments to start agitations. But the people of Uttarakhand, who grew up with the spirit of nationalism, will never accept such a mindset," Dhami added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)