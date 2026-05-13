Following a deadly fire in Kolkata's Tiljala, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a zero-tolerance policy on illegal construction. He ordered the building demolished, owners arrested, and also asserted a tough stance against corruption in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a "zero-tolerance policy" against illegal constructions following a tragic fire in the Tiljala area of Kolkata that claimed two lives and left five others seriously injured. The Chief Minister revealed that a joint committee formed to probe the incident found the building to be completely illegal, lacking any approved plans or safety measures.

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Probe Finds Alarming Lapses

"In the fire incident in Tiljala, we formed a joint committee. We have received and reviewed their report. What has been found is very alarming. There was no approved building plan, no basic fire safety system, and no proper electricity system. The structure was completely illegal," Adhikari told reporters here.

Strict Punitive Action Initiated

He further stated that the state government has initiated strict punitive action against the violators. "We have taken some actions. We have arrested the two owners. We have instructed the electricity supply authorities to permanently disconnect the power. We have also asked CESC to audit and disconnect all connections that do not have a valid building plan," the West Bengal CM added.

Taking a tough stand on unauthorised structures, Adhikari directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to raze the building immediately. "We have instructed the KMC to demolish the structure within a day. We are following a zero-tolerance policy in this matter. We are also warning all those who are involved in illegal activities," the CM said.

Police Directed to Lodge FIR

On Tuesday, two people died, and five others were seriously injured in the Tiljala area of Kolkata, West Bengal, after a fire broke out in a building, officials said. The Kolkata Police have been directed to lodge a specific FIR regarding the tragic Tiljala fire incident. The blaze claimed two lives and left five others with serious burn injuries, causing extensive damage to property in the area.

The order stated, "As directed by Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, in reference to the fire incident at Tiljala in which 2 persons lost their lives and 5 persons sustained serious burn injuries, and considering the substantial loss of life and property caused by the incident, Kolkata Police is hereby directed to lodge a specific FIR in the matter immediately."

'Zero-Tolerance' on Corruption

Meanwhile, Adhikari also asserted a "zero-tolerance policy" against corruption and announced that the state government has decided to grant sanctions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to proceed in various recruitment scam cases.

Addressing the concerns of the farming community, the Chief Minister further assured that the movement of agricultural produce across borders would remain seamless. "Potato farmers and agricultural workers will not have to face any trouble at inter-state borders. This government came with many expectations. We are adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. We may take some decisions in the next Cabinet meeting regarding institutional corruption. We have decided to give sanctions to the CBI. Teacher recruitment, municipal recruitment, and cooperative scams have been registered in these cases. In those cases some officers were involved," he added. (ANI)