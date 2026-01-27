BJP MLA Ashok Dinda demanded jobs for the families of three people who died in a fire at a Kolkata manufacturing unit. He urged CM Mamata Banerjee for stronger support, stating that monetary compensation alone was insufficient for their loss.

Ashok Dinda Demands Jobs Over Monetary Aid

BJP MLA and former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda demanded stronger support for families affected by the deadly fire at a manufacturing unit in the Anadapur area of Kolkata, in which three people lost their lives. Reacting to the incident, Dinda said monetary compensation alone would not address the loss suffered by the families. He demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee provide jobs to all affected families.

"There is no compensation for this. What will happen with Rs 2 lakh or Rs 3 lakh?" he said, expressing concern over the adequacy of financial relief. He added that he stood with the affected families and urged the state government to take concrete steps to support them. "I am with all the families. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should provide jobs to all the affected families," Dinda said.

Three Killed in Blaze, Investigation Underway

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at a manufacturing unit in the Anandapur area of Kolkata. Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, and multiple fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. Despite efforts by firefighting teams, the incident claimed at least three lives.

Visuals from the site, taken a day after the incident, showed charred remains of the building, with smoke still rising from parts of the structure. Fire tenders and police personnel remained at the scene as authorities conducted search operations and began investigating the cause of the fire.

Earlier, Block Development Officer Sinjini Sengupta had said that three bodies had been recovered and that search operations were ongoing to ensure no one remained trapped inside the premises. Fire department officials said the blaze had been contained, but cooling operations continued inside the building.