19 people died and 25 were injured in a tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the toll, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the kin of the deceased.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that 19 people have died in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, with 17 of them dying on the spot. At least 25 people were injured, of whom one remains in critical condition Speaking to reporters after visiting the site, Adhikari said the state government was making every possible effort to assist the bereaved families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

"This is a tragic incident. 19 people have lost their lives, 17 of whom died on the spot. 25 people have been injured; 24 of them are out of danger, while one remains in critical condition. The government is making every possible effort. We are working even through the night, and we have also announced compensation," he said. "3 members from the affected families met with me and expressed their trust in the government," he added.

Compensation and Probe Announced

He further emphasised that an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job will be given to the families of the deceased individuals, while Rs 5 lakh will be given to the injured. All the medical costs of the injured persons undergoing treatment will be covered by the State government.

"The Union Home Minister’s scheduled programs have been cancelled. We stand with all the affected families. The families of the deceased will receive compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job. The government will cover the entire cost of medical treatment for the injured, and they will also be provided with compensation of Rs 5 lakh each," he said. Notably, Amit Shah will visit the Medical College at 11 AM on Sunday.

Adhikari added that he will write to the Chief Justice of the Kolkata High Court, requesting the formation of a ‘fact-finding committee.’ "This committee will include the STF and forensic teams, and we will conduct an investigation accordingly," he said.

Adhikari Slams Former CM Mamata Banerjee

Furthermore, in a targeted attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CM Adhikari asked about her role in the incidents that occurred during the Durga Puja in 2025.

Adhikari said that the families of the deceased have expressed faith in him and the State government. He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report of the incident, while announcing an ex-gratia and relief compensation for the affected families. "Everyone is well aware of the role of the previous government in similar incidents that occurred in the past. Some are attempting to politicise this, but it will be to no avail. I have met with the families of the deceased, and they have explicitly stated that they have full faith in the Chief Minister and the government. The PMO also requested a report from the Chief Secretary, which we have submitted. The Prime Minister has announced relief and compensation. The central and state governments are working together on this," he said.

Furthermore, in a targeted attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CM Adhikari asked about her role in the incidents that occurred during the Durga Puja in 2025. In a sharp attack on Banerjee, he said that 13 people lost their lives in 2025 due to electrocution caused by the rain amid the Durga Puja season. He directly asked if the former Chief Minister visited the affected families during her time as the head of the State.

"In 2025, two more incidents occurred during the Puja season; 13 people lost their lives due to electrocution amidst the rains. What was the Chief Minister’s role? Did she visit any of the affected families? A sudden, devastating flood struck North Bengal; 100 people perished, from the hills of Darjeeling to Nagrakata," he said.

Safety Measures Stepped Up in Siliguri

Meanwhile, Durga Puja organisers in Siliguri have stepped up safety measures ahead of the festivities following the stampede, with more volunteers, continuous public announcements and increased police deployment at pandals to manage crowds, facilitate smooth movement and enhance the safety of devotees and visitors.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)