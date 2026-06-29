UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow to hear public grievances. He also urged teachers and parents to support the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' to ensure every child attends school regularly.

CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard public grievances and reviewed applications during a 'Janta Darshan' held in Lucknow, personally taking note of their concerns.

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People carried written grievances, which were reviewed by the Chief Minister on the spot.

The 'Janta Darshan' is a recurring programme of the Chief Minister's public engagement, allowing citizens to bring their problems and concerns directly before him.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to address the people's grievances, giving a copy of the complaint of the officials present at the janta darshan.

'Chalo School Campaign' Phase 2 Launch

Meanwhile, CM Yogi on Monday urged teachers and parents to work together to ensure every child attends school regularly as the state prepares to launch the second phase of its 'Chalo School Campaign' from July 1.

In a post on X, Adityanath said July marks not only the beginning of a new month but also a renewed commitment to fulfil the dreams of millions of children by bringing them to school.

"My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, July is not merely the beginning of a new month, but also the time for renewing our resolve to bring the dreams of millions of children to school. In Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' is commencing from July 1," CM wrote.

Appeal to Teachers and Parents

He called upon teachers to make classrooms more engaging and appealed to parents to assess children beyond academic scores.

"Dear teachers, ensure that children do not view school merely as part of a daily routine, but show genuine interest in attending. Activities such as sports and games can serve as excellent means to achieve this," CM said.

Emphasising the role of parents in shaping children's future, Adityanath urged them to prioritise regular school attendance and evaluate children on the basis of their dedication and determination.

"Parents, evaluate your children not by their marks, but by their determination and dedication. It is you who must ensure their regular attendance at school," CM said. (ANI)