Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

A post on social media has raged its users after it accused a private engineering college in Bangalore of demanding 2.1 percent of students' salaries through a "Placement Cell Fee." Screenshots of the post by user PurpleRageX in the 'bangalore' Reddit group was also shared on Twitter.

According to the post, the college compelled the student to pay the price after being placed in a company, and the institution was now withholding her certifications, causing complications in her further processes with the employer.

However, no official document or circular was provided by the college to support the fee claim. "They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay," the post said, adding that the student was "not even earning yet. I just graduated but they want me to pay 2.1% of CTC."

The student further alleged that the college had done the same to her seniors who were placed in different companies.

The social media account further included allegations that the college had imposed similar fees on previous batches of students who had secured placements with various companies.

In response to queries regarding why the college was asking for 2.1% of the salary instead of the first month's salary, one user offered an explanation. They suggested that, by requesting a percentage of the salary, the college could potentially receive a higher amount, considering deductions such as taxes.

The name of the college is not mentioned in the post. Another person related their story, saying, "As someone who graduated from here and never sat for placements, I was still made to pay something similar, which the college termed 'placement training fee'."