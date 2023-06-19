Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    According to the post, the college compelled the student to pay the price after being placed in a company, and the institution was now withholding her certifications, causing complications in her further processes with the employer.

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    A post on social media has raged its users after it accused a private engineering college in Bangalore of demanding 2.1 percent of students' salaries through a "Placement Cell Fee." Screenshots of the post by user PurpleRageX in the 'bangalore' Reddit group was also shared on Twitter.

    According to the post, the college compelled the student to pay the price after being placed in a company, and the institution was now withholding her certifications, causing complications in her further processes with the employer.

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    However, no official document or circular was provided by the college to support the fee claim. "They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay," the post said, adding that the student was "not even earning yet. I just graduated but they want me to pay 2.1% of CTC."

    The student further alleged that the college had done the same to her seniors who were placed in different companies.

    The social media account further included allegations that the college had imposed similar fees on previous batches of students who had secured placements with various companies.

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    In response to queries regarding why the college was asking for 2.1% of the salary instead of the first month's salary, one user offered an explanation. They suggested that, by requesting a percentage of the salary, the college could potentially receive a higher amount, considering deductions such as taxes.

    The name of the college is not mentioned in the post. Another person related their story, saying, "As someone who graduated from here and never sat for placements, I was still made to pay something similar, which the college termed 'placement training fee'."

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press Shows their hatred for hindus Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today and in central parts of the state; Yellow alert issued by IMD anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in seven districts

    Recent Stories

    Manali to Nainital-7 must visit hill stations in India RBA

    Manali to Nainital-7 must visit hill stations in India

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 759 on Flipkart Check out amazing deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 759 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix osf

    Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon