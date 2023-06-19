Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

The dignitaries were seated beneath a tent in the blazing heat, where temperatures have been climbing over 40 degrees Celsius for many days. After the event, the chief minister of Bihar addressed the journalists and said, "Bahut garmi hai (It is too hot)".

'Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on sweltering Sunday (June 18) evaded questions from reporters over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying "Bahut garmi hai (It's too hot). Let us talk about these matters some other time." The Bihar CM was attending a function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, Bihar's first deputy chief minister.

The dignitaries were seated beneath a tent in the blazing heat, where temperatures have been climbing over 40 degrees Celsius for many days. After the event, the chief minister of Bihar addressed the journalists and said, "Bahut garmi hai (It is too hot)".

Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

As journalists asked him about the BJP's fresh pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, the JD(U) leader ducked questions, saying "Let us talk about these matters some time later. Today it is so hot." He then waved at the media persons with a smile and left.

At least 98 people have perished in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the previous three days as a result of the terrible heat wave that is still wreaking havoc on North India. In Bihar, the unusually hot weather has claimed the lives of 44 individuals, compared to 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

As Uttar Pradesh swelters in extreme heat, at least 54 patients hospitalised to a district hospital in Ballia during June 15, 16, and 17 perished. An official reported that during the course of the previous three days, at least 400 patients with symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, and other health issues were brought to a district hospital in Ballia.

PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how