Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code

    The dignitaries were seated beneath a tent in the blazing heat, where temperatures have been climbing over 40 degrees Celsius for many days. After the event, the chief minister of Bihar addressed the journalists and said, "Bahut garmi hai (It is too hot)".

    Bahut garmi hai': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar feels the heat; skips questions on Uniform Civil Code AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    'Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on sweltering Sunday (June 18) evaded questions from reporters over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying "Bahut garmi hai (It's too hot). Let us talk about these matters some other time." The Bihar CM was attending a function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, Bihar's first deputy chief minister.

    The dignitaries were seated beneath a tent in the blazing heat, where temperatures have been climbing over 40 degrees Celsius for many days. After the event, the chief minister of Bihar addressed the journalists and said, "Bahut garmi hai (It is too hot)".

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    As journalists asked him about the BJP's fresh pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, the JD(U) leader ducked questions, saying "Let us talk about these matters some time later. Today it is so hot." He then waved at the media persons with a smile and left.

    At least 98 people have perished in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the previous three days as a result of the terrible heat wave that is still wreaking havoc on North India. In Bihar, the unusually hot weather has claimed the lives of 44 individuals, compared to 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

    As Uttar Pradesh swelters in extreme heat, at least 54 patients hospitalised to a district hospital in Ballia during June 15, 16, and 17 perished. An official reported that during the course of the previous three days, at least 400 patients with symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, and other health issues were brought to a district hospital in Ballia.

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court anr

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary AJR

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series update Apple upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades check details gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Apple's upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date ATG

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    football Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait snt

    Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday AJR

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon