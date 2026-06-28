Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy urged party workers to strengthen booth-level networks for upcoming polls. He pitched for a 'double-engine government' and slammed the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM over governance and electoral roll issues.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called on BJP workers to strengthen the party's booth-level network ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation and Assembly elections, while targeting the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM over governance and electoral issues.

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Addressing the BJP Booth Presidents Convention at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Kishan Reddy described the gathering as a meeting of dedicated party workers and urged cadres to intensify grassroots efforts. He also called for a "double-engine government" in Telangana, saying it was necessary for the development of Hyderabad and the fulfilment of people's aspirations.

BJP's Electoral Victories and Stance on Immigration

Referring to the recently concluded elections in five states, Kishan Reddy said the BJP formed governments in three states and registered what he described as a historic victory in West Bengal. He alleged that after the BJP came to power there, action had begun against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and claimed that those involved in criminal activities under the patronage of the Congress and Trinamool Congress were retreating.

Reddy Slams Opposition over Hyderabad Governance, Electoral Rolls

Targeting the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, the BJP leader alleged that successive governments had allowed AIMIM to expand its influence in several constituencies of Hyderabad's Old City. He also alleged that decisions regarding police postings were being influenced by Darussalam rather than by the state government.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kishan Reddy questioned the opposition of the Congress, BRS and AIMIM to the exercise and criticised them for making allegations against the Election Commission. He urged BJP workers to cooperate with Booth Level Officers, visit every household and ensure that only eligible Indian citizens were included in the electoral rolls.

Alleges Fake Votes and Illegal Immigrants

He also alleged that fake votes existed in Hyderabad's Old City and claimed that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingya communities were residing in certain localities.

Slams Congress Govt Over Unfulfilled Promises, Finances

Kishan Reddy also criticised the Congress government in Telangana over the implementation of its election promises, alleging that commitments relating to unemployment allowance, financial assistance for women, scooters for college girls, marriage assistance, support for Backwards Classes, Rythu Bharosa benefits, assistance for tenant farmers and crop bonuses had not been fulfilled.

He further claimed that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made significant investments in Telangana's infrastructure and welfare sectors over the past 12 years. Alleging that the state government was pushing Telangana into a financial crisis through excessive borrowing, he asked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to explain the status of the Congress party's guarantees before criticising the BJP.