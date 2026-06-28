Australian MP David Hodgett expressed interest in strengthening education collaboration between Australia and Kerala. Visiting Kochi, he hailed the state's policy to become a global education hub and saw opportunities for future partnerships.

Australian MP and Former Melbourne Mayor and Victorian Liberal Party Leader David Hodgett on Sunday expressed interest in strengthening collaboration and partnerships between educational institutions in Australia and Kerala.

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Speaking to the reporters, he said, "It was interesting to learn about the pursuits being done in higher education, and as we look together for collaboration and partnerships both with Keralam and Melbourne, Australia and how our educational institutions can work together for better educational outcomes for many people across all society."

Praise for 'Global Education Hub' Policy

Earlier, while addressing a discussion on strengthening Keralam's education sector, he hailed Kerala's ambitious policy to transform the state into a global education hub. "I will follow with interest the government policy of making Kerala a global education hub. I think there's plenty of opportunities for countries to collaborate, to partner, and look at where we can improve education opportunities," he said.

Empowering the 'Less Advantaged'

Hodgett emphasised the need for providing education, especially to the "less advantaged" section of society, saying that they will give back to society in time and reinvest in making it a better place to live, work, and raise a family. "I very truly hold true to the values of giving people education opportunities, particularly those less advantaged in society. It's such a powerful thing to be able to provide education opportunities to people of all ages from young right through the schooling system, all the way up to university degrees where we can increase our pool of skills and talent that will give back to our society and reinvest in making our places, countries, states, and districts better places to live, work, and raise a family in," he said.

David Hodgett's visit to Kochi marks a significant effort to strengthen international ties in the higher education sector, marking a potential for future cross-border academic partnerships.