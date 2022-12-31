Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kishan, a 17-year-old cancer-stricken Tiger, dies in Lucknow Zoo

    The severity of his illness caused him to lose his power to hunt wild animals and turned him into a man-eater. According to a zoo authority, Kishan stopped taking food in his last days and even restricted his normal movement.

    Kishan a 17-year-old cancer-stricken Tiger, dies in Lucknow Zoo AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    A male tiger, Kishan, has succumbed to cancer at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Lucknow. The authorities said Kishan passed away on Friday morning.

    It is reportedly said that Kishan was rescued from Kishanpur Tiger Reserve, on March 1, 2009, and was brought to the zoo over 13 years back after he became a threat to the human population around the Dudhwa National Park.

    Also read: Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Starting 2008, several months of tireless efforts had to be put in to capture Kishan. Preliminary checkups at the Lucknow Zoological Park, revealed Kishan had Hemangiosarcoma, which had spread to near his ear and mouth.

    The severity of his illness caused him to lose his power to hunt wild animals and turned him into a man-eater. According to a zoo authority, Kishan stopped taking food in his last days and even restricted his normal movement.

    Also read: Lakshadweep seals off 17 islands citing national security threat

    Director of Zoological Park, VK Mishra said the staff paid an emotional tribute to Kishan and said he continued to behave like a normal tiger even after growing old and suffering from cancer. In his last few days, Kishan had stopped eating normally and he had also reduced his movement.

    He said, "Tigress Kajri is currently taking food, but due to the fact that she is very old, her health condition is also concerning. Arrangements for heaters etc have also been made to protect it from the cold."

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra' AJR

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra'

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Ram Babu, the mastermind of Bihar hooch tragedy that killed 38, arrested in Delhi AJR

    Ram Babu, the mastermind of Bihar hooch tragedy that killed 38, arrested in Delhi

    Lakshadweep bars entry into 17 islands citing national security

    Lakshadweep seals off 17 islands citing national security threat

    Haryana Roadways heroes rescued Rishabh Pant moments before car caught fire

    Pant car accident: 'Saw a car being driven at a lot of speed, crash into the divider' - Rescuer Sushil Kumar

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to Narendra Modi on his Mother Heeraben's death RBA

    Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to Narendra Modi on his Mother Heeraben's death

    football Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United - Erik ten Hag-ayh

    'Happy to have Casemiro; he is raising the limits for Manchester United' - Erik ten Hag

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra' AJR

    BJP to sound first bugle of 2023 state polls from Tripura as Amit Shah readies to launch 'Rath Yatra'

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay visit to wicketkeeper in hospital-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay visit to wicketkeeper in hospital

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Here what Baahubali star has to say about his wedding plans and more RBA

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Here's what Baahubali star has to say about his wedding plans and more

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon