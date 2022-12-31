Kishan, a 17-year-old cancer-stricken Tiger, dies in Lucknow Zoo

The severity of his illness caused him to lose his power to hunt wild animals and turned him into a man-eater. According to a zoo authority, Kishan stopped taking food in his last days and even restricted his normal movement.

A male tiger, Kishan, has succumbed to cancer at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Lucknow. The authorities said Kishan passed away on Friday morning.

It is reportedly said that Kishan was rescued from Kishanpur Tiger Reserve, on March 1, 2009, and was brought to the zoo over 13 years back after he became a threat to the human population around the Dudhwa National Park.

Starting 2008, several months of tireless efforts had to be put in to capture Kishan. Preliminary checkups at the Lucknow Zoological Park, revealed Kishan had Hemangiosarcoma, which had spread to near his ear and mouth.

The severity of his illness caused him to lose his power to hunt wild animals and turned him into a man-eater. According to a zoo authority, Kishan stopped taking food in his last days and even restricted his normal movement.

Director of Zoological Park, VK Mishra said the staff paid an emotional tribute to Kishan and said he continued to behave like a normal tiger even after growing old and suffering from cancer. In his last few days, Kishan had stopped eating normally and he had also reduced his movement.

He said, "Tigress Kajri is currently taking food, but due to the fact that she is very old, her health condition is also concerning. Arrangements for heaters etc have also been made to protect it from the cold."