Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh hit out at Farooq Abdullah over his 'Operation Sindoor' remark, accusing him of selfish politics. Singh also updated on the Red Fort blast, stating six have been arrested and terror modules are being busted.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday sharply criticised Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah over his "Operation Sindoor" remark, accusing him of disregarding national interest and asserting that the public is turning away from leaders who indulge in "selfish politics."

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah had said, "I hope no such thing (Operation Sindoor) will happen. Nothing came out of it (Operation Sindoor). Our people died. Our borders were compromised. I hope both nations improve their relations. That is the only way. I want to repeat what Vajpayee Ji said, friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot."

Kirti Vardhan Singh slams 'selfish politics'

Reacting to this, Kirti Vardhan Singh said to ANI, "Many people do not keep the national interest in mind, and their vision remains limited to this--that how to keep their selfish politics alive; this is a sad thing, but in such a situation, the public is rejecting them, and the Bihar elections have made it clear that they will vote for the strength of the country, for the future of the country."

Update on Red Fort Blast Investigation

Meanwhile, Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, further addressed the security situation following the November 10 Red Fort blast in the National Capital, which claimed 12 lives and was subsequently classified as a terror incident by the government. He asserted that all accused individuals involved in the attack would face the full force of the law.

The Union Minister noted that (terror) modules are being busted and hailed the security forces for recovering the incriminating materials after arresting the terrorists. Singh told reporters here, "Six people have been arrested, and the investigation is going on, and all the accused will not be spared. Our government will expose the accused at all levels... We cannot comment on when or how this RDX was brought in. It could be here for years. Investigation is underway. Modules are being busted. Drugs are being recovered... It is the success of our agencies that incriminating materials in such large quantities were seized and terrorists were arrested."

Faridabad Terror Module Link

A team from the Faridabad Crime Branch brought a young man to Al-Falah University on Sunday as part of ongoing verification exercises linked to the Faridabad terror module. Investigations into the case are still underway.