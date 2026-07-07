TMC MP Kirti Azad accused the BJP of communalising the rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. He stated the victim's religion was irrelevant and slammed the BJP for its inaction on crimes against women, contrasting it with past promises.

BJP Giving Communal Colour to Crime: Kirti Azad

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to communalise the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, saying the victim's religion was irrelevant and that the focus should remain on ensuring justice.

Speaking to ANI, Azad alleged that the BJP was trying to give the incident a communal colour instead of addressing the crime. "They see a communal angle in everything. A girl has lost her life--whether she was Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian--she was raped. It took the government four days just to issue a statement on the rape. Contrast this with the rhetoric surrounding the RG Kar incident, where they promised action within seven days of the election--vowing to address the brutality inflicted upon 'our daughter' immediately after the government was formed. Two months have passed since then; the victim's mother, who is a BJP MLA, Rekha Debnath, has stated that the government has done nothing in these two months," Azad said.

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Azad Criticises BJP Over Law and Order

The TMC MP further alleged that crimes against women continued unabated and criticised the BJP over law and order. "Rapes are happening constantly. An incident involving a minor tribal girl occurred in my constituency, Durgapur; will they answer for that? Dozens of rapes are taking place. People are being killed, beaten, and subjected to horrific treatment inside police stations. This is West Bengal. They do not care about anything. The BJP simply does not believe in morality. Such actions will continue, and these incidents will keep surfacing. In the morning, they will simply trot out their usual rhetoric regarding Hinduism and Hindu-Muslim issues, attempting to sway public opinion. However, following the theft at the Ram Mandir, everyone has realised their true colours," he said.

TMC Protests, Police Announce Arrests

Azad's remarks came a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with party leaders and workers, held a candlelight march condemning the alleged rape and murder of the 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. The minor had gone missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, triggering outrage and protests.

TMC leaders alleged that Banerjee was prevented from visiting the victim's family, while the party maintained that it stood firmly with the bereaved family. Meanwhile, the Baruipur Police District said two persons have been arrested in connection with the case and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)