TMC MP Kirti Azad accused rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of accepting bribes and vowed to expose others. He also alleged that BJP is using 'Operation Lotus' to pressure and intimidate TMC MPs, orchestrating a split within the party.

Azad accuses rebel TMC leaders of corruption

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad accused rebel party leaders of corruption on Friday, claiming that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was "caught on camera accepting Rs 5 lakh" and questioning her integrity in criticising TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to ANI, Azad alleged that rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was previously caught accepting bribes and claimed he has information on others involved, vowing to expose them when they receive funds. "Kakoli Dastidar was caught on camera accepting Rs 5 lakh. Where was her integrity then? Yet today, she questions Mamata Banerjee about bribes. When talking about bribes, she should also reveal how many of the initial eight were bribed... I know all these details. One day, I will expose them. I intend to catch them red-handed the very moment they hand over that Rs 10 lakh. It's not impossible, because the information will come from within their own camp," he said.

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Azad also targeted rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, alleging that he repeatedly sought political positions despite past controversies and his expulsion from the Left. "Take that man, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was wandering from pillar to post, the one involved in that obscene video. The Left had expelled him because of that video. He kept pleading with the 'Yuvraj' to secure a seat or a position for him. He was made an MP, then a trade union president, and subsequently an MLA. He was promised the Labour Minister portfolio if our government came to power. But why even discuss such ungrateful people?" Azad added.

Commenting on TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's statement on withdrawal from representing Abhishek Banerjee, Azad said, "Everything has been settled. He is an emotional man. He tends to get angry easily. But he stays on good terms with Didi."

'Operation Lotus' in play, alleges Azad

Azad also detailed alleged pressure tactics by the BJP under Operation Lotus. "BJP operatives were sitting inside the homes of the MPs who hadn't signed. The police were guarding from the outside. Their homes were demolished. Their families were intimidated and threatened. Many have come forward out of fear. Bapi Haldar's house was completely wrecked. He was trembling. He is a first-time MP, a young man. There are two others as well. You can see that the first eight are listed in a different ink, while the next group, from fourteen to eighteen, is in black ink. Three Muslims are included in that group, too. Now, the BJP needs them as well, even though they usually badmouth them, because they want a two-thirds majority," he said.

He also claimed that the homes of other MPs, including Mitali Bag, had been vandalised and alleged that efforts were underway to secure support for a two-thirds majority. "They did the same thing to Mitali Bag. She is a first-timer too. She comes from a rural background and has lived a simple life. Her house was also trashed, completely vandalised. Mala Roy is the latest one. She signed the day before yesterday. Saayoni did it separately. She didn't meet openly but signed separately. She met Bhupender Yadav the night before... All of this is being orchestrated from Nishikant Dubey's house. I have a contact inside his house who keeps me informed about what's going on. Prakash Barik, who resigned, did so from right outside Nishikant's house," he added.

Nishikant Dubey's role

Talking about BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's "game", he added, "Nishikant is a shrewd businessman with plenty of money. I know him well. He's from my hometown. He's like a younger brother. But I know what his game is... First, there was the meeting with Bhupender Yadav (with rebel MPs). Then Suvendu Adhikari arrived with flowers. It's obvious this is a BJP ploy."

Speaking about the ongoing political manoeuvres, Azad said on X, "Prakash Barik, who resigned as Rajya Sabha member, gave his press bite in front of late Nehru's lover Nishikant Dubey's house. This follows some MPs meeting Bhupender Yadav and Suvendu Adhikari bringing flowers to Satabdi Roy's house. So far, Operation Lotus has failed."

He also condemned attempts to intimidate him personally, stating, "They are pressuring me by taking away my security and home guards. I won't succumb to these nasty tactics. I have received numerous calls from BJP MPs and organisational people."

TMC faces internal turmoil amid rebel activities

The Trinamool Congress has been facing internal turmoil following poor performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, with a widening rift between party veterans and central leadership under Mamata Banerjee. A group of 19 rebel MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker on May 18, seeking separate seating arrangements, signalling a potential split.

The list of rebel MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Recent resignations from the Rajya Sabha include Sushmita Dev (June 10), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (June 8), and Prakash Chik Baraik (June 11).

Rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee's faction claims support of 64 MLAs and is preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker. Reports of rebel TMC MPs meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP leaders in West Bengal have triggered speculation of a possible alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, no official merger has been confirmed. Any such move would require compliance with the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates a two-thirds majority for recognition of a split. (ANI)