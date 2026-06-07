Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's remark about being inspired by Hitler for the HYDRAA task force, calling it divisive rhetoric that risks fracturing the nation along regional and North-South lines.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for employing rhetoric that risks fracturing the nation along regional lines, specifically concerning comparisons to Hitler, which he characterised as deeply divisive and out of touch with the reality of modern India's representative democracy. He remarked on the irony of such accusations, suggesting that if a leader from the ruling party were to use similar inflammatory rhetoric, it would be met with an outcry of "Nazism" or "Fascism" by the same political ecosystem. He pointed out that while political critique is a pillar of democracy, the constant resort to such divisive and inflammatory language weakens the national fabric rather than strengthening the democratic process.

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In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Waah... The Congress Chief Minister is absolutely inspired by Adolf Hitler! Imagine.... if a BJP Chief Minister said the same thing, the whole ecosystem would be screaming Nazism, Fascism and what not..." Waah... The Congress Chief Minister is absolutely inspired by Adolf Hitler ! Imagine.... if a BJP Chief Minister said the same thing, the whole ecosystem would be screaming Nazism, Fascism and what not... pic.twitter.com/IdK4o24GRn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 7, 2026 Addressing the political discourse that has increasingly focused on "North-South" divides, Rijiju accused certain opposition leaders of attempting to create artificial rifts for political gain. He challenged the narrative of division by highlighting that India's constitutional leadership is a vibrant reflection of the country's diverse geography and social fabric.

Just like his leader. Please do not try to divide the nation. We all are Indians. President is humble & devoted Tribal from Odisha, East India. Prime Minister is visionary & virtuous leader born in Gujarat, West India. Vice President is a simple soul from Tamil Nadu, South India pic.twitter.com/Di463EvoOH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 7, 2026 "Do not try to divide the nation. We are all Indians. The President is a humble and devoted tribal leader from Odisha, East India; the Prime Minister is a visionary and virtuous leader from Gujarat, West India; and the Vice President is a simple soul from Tamil Nadu, South India."

Reddy's 'Hitler' Remark Sparks Controversy

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked a massive political firestorm following his remarks at a media conclave in Bengaluru, where he claimed to have drawn "inspiration from Adolf Hitler" while naming the state's anti-encroachment task force, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

At a media summit in Bengaluru on Saturday, Reddy said that he chose the name HYDRAA because of the German dictator's alleged fondness for the term. Speaking about the anti-encroachment task force, Reddy said, "So I have given HYDRA. HYDRA, the word is Hitler's favourite word, HYDRA. His core team, called HYDRA who can assassinate anyone. So I have taken inspiration from Hitler, I have named as a HYDRA. I have established the organisation with a senior IPS officer. I have given 3,000 retired army people and others. Today, you ask anyone who can dare to encroach on any water body in my state or in my Hyderabad."

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) was set up by the Telangana government in 2024 to remove illegal encroachments on water bodies and government land.

BJP Leaders Condemn 'Hitler Mindset'

The statement drew immediate and sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy labelled the remarks as evidence of a "dangerous Hitler, Emergency mindset," demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress leadership.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Congress' Dangerous Hitler, Emergency Mindset Out In The Open - Yet Again Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi's language. From Emergency to Hitler - Congress has always muzzled people. Revanth Reddy needs to hang his head in shame and tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana." 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬’ 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 - 𝐘𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn… pic.twitter.com/2NrCAHuXa3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 6, 2026

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went further, linking the comment to a broader pattern of "tanashahi" (authoritarian) behaviour, citing recent crackdowns on journalists and students in the state. Poonawala said, "In his X post, Revanth Reddy is now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA. This is Congress's tanashahi mindset. From Indira's Emergency to Revanth's crackdown on journalists and students."

Past and Ongoing Controversies

In January, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) drive in Hyderabad, alleging that the state government is selectively demolishing houses of the poor while sparing illegal constructions linked to influential leaders.

The Telangana CM had previously questioned why the President and Prime Minister are from North India, suggesting that Southern states should not live as "second-grade citizens." Telangana chief minister asked, "Why? President of India from North India, Prime Minister of India North India? Because of we don't have strength to show our political strength. So we don't want to live like second grade citizens in Delhi paying taxes and saluting Delhi."

HYDRAA Under Judicial Scrutiny

The controversy arrives at a time when the functioning of HYDRAA has already been under judicial scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Telangana High Court had expressed strong displeasure over the agency's demolition activities, terming the situation "war-like" and ordering a status quo on property disputes.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy criticised HYDRAA for conducting early-morning and weekend demolitions without prior show-cause notices to affected residents. The Court mandated that until HYDRAA places formal Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or guidelines in compliance with municipal laws before the bench, no coercive action can be taken against unauthorised compound walls or internal roads.

In cases where HYDRAA carried out demolitions despite existing judicial stay orders, the Court has instructed the agency to undo the damage--directing the immediate reconstruction of demolished compound walls, fences, and security gates.

While pausing structural demolitions in several housing disputes, the Court has clarified that HYDRAA may still remove encroachments and restore public roads, nalas, and protected water bodies, provided they abide by proper legal procedures.

(ANI)