CM DK Shivakumar laid the foundation for a 3-lane twin tunnel road in Bengaluru to decongest Hebbal. He also announced 'Walls of Gratitude' to permanently commemorate landowners who voluntarily give land for public welfare projects.

‘Walls of Gratitude’ to Honour Landowners Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government will establish 'Walls of Gratitude' to honour landowners who voluntarily part with their land for public welfare projects, saying their contribution would be permanently commemorated.Speaking at the 517th Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations at the Bengaluru Development Authority's (BDA) Kempegowda Layout, Shivakumar said the names of landowners who give up land without objections for projects such as industrial areas, schools, lakes and roads would be inscribed on the memorial. "The government has decided to include the names of landowners who give up land without objections for projects like industrial areas, schools, lakes and road construction on a Wall of Gratitude. Through this, the sacrifice of these landowners will be commemorated," he said. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 10-lane road named after former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and said it would eventually be extended into a 123-km corridor. He said a Wall of Gratitude would be built along the road to preserve the names of those who had contributed land for the project.Paying tribute to landowners, Shivakumar said their contribution would be remembered for generations and added that the initiative would be replicated in other infrastructure projects. Green Initiatives and Other Announcements As part of efforts to build a "green Bengaluru", the Chief Minister said the BDA planted 15 lakh saplings on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti. He also announced a tree-planting competition for schools under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, under which students would plant and nurture trees in designated areas.Shivakumar further announced that a Kempegowda Study Centre would be established at Bengaluru University. He said 9.5 acres of land had been provided for the centre and that a Rs 10 crore development programme was being undertaken at Huthridurga. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) marked the start of a major infrastructure project by laying the foundation stone for a 3-lane twin tunnel road. The event was attended by Bengaluru Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with other prominent state officials and legislators, for the key infrastructure project in Bengaluru. The proposed tunnel will start from the Hebbal flyover area and extend up to the UAS staff quarters near the Bengaluru campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, passing through the Veterinary University and KVFSU campus premises. The project aims to decongest traffic in the Hebbal junction area, one of Bengaluru's busiest corridors. CM DK Shivakumar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Energy Minister K.J. George, and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris attended the event held in Bengaluru.Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government will establish 'Walls of Gratitude' to honour landowners who voluntarily part with their land for public welfare projects, saying their contribution would be permanently commemorated.Speaking at the 517th Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations at the Bengaluru Development Authority's (BDA) Kempegowda Layout, Shivakumar said the names of landowners who give up land without objections for projects such as industrial areas, schools, lakes and roads would be inscribed on the memorial. "The government has decided to include the names of landowners who give up land without objections for projects like industrial areas, schools, lakes and road construction on a Wall of Gratitude. Through this, the sacrifice of these landowners will be commemorated," he said. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 10-lane road named after former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and said it would eventually be extended into a 123-km corridor. He said a Wall of Gratitude would be built along the road to preserve the names of those who had contributed land for the project.Paying tribute to landowners, Shivakumar said their contribution would be remembered for generations and added that the initiative would be replicated in other infrastructure projects.As part of efforts to build a "green Bengaluru", the Chief Minister said the BDA planted 15 lakh saplings on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti. He also announced a tree-planting competition for schools under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, under which students would plant and nurture trees in designated areas.Shivakumar further announced that a Kempegowda Study Centre would be established at Bengaluru University. He said 9.5 acres of land had been provided for the centre and that a Rs 10 crore development programme was being undertaken at Huthridurga. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source