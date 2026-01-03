Kinnar Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kalyani Nand Giri Maharaj took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima, marking the start of Magh Mela. She urged devotees to maintain cleanliness while pilgrims thronged the ghats for the auspicious ritual.

Kinnar Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Kalyani Nand Giri Maharaj took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Saturday, highlighting the day's spiritual significance. Speaking to ANI after the ritual bath, Kalyani Nand Giri Maharaj said, "Today's Paush Purnima Snan is of great importance, with devotees arriving to take a holy dip on this auspicious occasion." I request everyone to come and experience this sacred event, and also to help keep our Sangam area clean."

The Mahamandaleshwar also urged devotees to help maintain cleanliness in the Sangam area, emphasising pilgrims' collective responsibility to preserve the sanctity of the holy confluence.

Devotional Fervour at Sangam Ghats

Devotees continued to throng the Triveni Sangam from the early hours, with the administration making necessary arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the bathing rituals and crowd management. From early morning, pilgrims from across the country arrived at the ghats to participate in the ritual bath, which holds special religious significance in Hindu tradition. The atmosphere at the ghats was marked by devotional fervour, with chants and prayers echoing along the riverbanks.

The 45-Day Pilgrimage: Magh Mela

The Magh Mela will continue in the coming weeks, with several other essential bathing dates scheduled ahead. The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India. The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

Key Ritual Bathing Dates

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh). The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event. (ANI)