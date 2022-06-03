Killings shatter Kashmir: Amit Shah to review security situation; L-G Manoj Sinha to attend meet

The meeting will take place in the midst of protests by the Kashmiri Pandit community seeking security and some of them fleeing the valley in the aftermath of the targeted killings. In addition to key security personnel, Jammu and Kashmir K LG Manoj Sinha will be present at the meeting.

Amid a spate of targeted killings in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene a high-level conference on Friday to assess the security situation in the Union Territory. The meeting will take place in the midst of protests by the Kashmiri Pandit community seeking security and some of them fleeing the valley in the aftermath of the targeted killings. In addition to key security personnel, Jammu and Kashmir K LG Manoj Sinha will be present at the meeting.

The discussion comes in the aftermath of terrorists carrying out targeted assassinations, including the death on Tuesday of a lady teacher from the Jammu region's Samba district in Kulgam. On Thursday, a gunman in the Kulgam district shot a Hindu bank manager in his office. He died later in the hospital. Terrorists shot two migrant labourers as they returned from a brick kiln where they worked hours later in central Kashmir valley.

Also Read | J&K: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam district

Terrorists invaded a wine shop in Baramulla, North Kashmir, on May 18 and tossed a grenade, killing one Jammu resident and injured three others. Police officer Saifullah Qadri was killed outside his home in Srinagar. On May 24, a television artiste named Amreen Bhat was assassinated in Budgam two days later.

Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor, met Shah on Thursday and is said to have reviewed the security situation in J&K, which has seen a spate of targeted killings since May 12.

Doval and RAW chief Samnat Goel met with Shah for more than an hour this afternoon in the home minister's office in North Block, according to government sources.

Also Read: J&K: Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

The killings in Kashmir have heightened concerns for Kashmiri Pandits' safety. On Thursday, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits demonstrated in Srinagar and other parts of the Union Territory. Many people have begun to flee the valley, despite a lockdown in the camps where they are staying.

Political groups in Jammu and Kashmir criticised the attack on migrant workers, claiming that the Union Territory had a "complete collapse of law and order."