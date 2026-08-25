DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the Tamil Nadu government's response to the alleged killing of three Tamilians in Karnataka, demanding justice and citing post-mortem reports that suggest torture and close-range shooting.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Tuesday raised concerns over the alleged killing of three Tamilians in Karnataka, questioning the response of the Tamil Nadu government and demanding justice for the victims. Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "It's very unfortunate. A tragic incident in which three Tamilians have been shot dead. I think the post-mortem report is a revelation. Looks like they have been tortured and shot at close range. I don't know what kind of animals would do these kinds of things. Are they terrorists? The Tamil Nadu government should ensure justice is served to these victims. But so far, the Chief Minister has not said anything about it. They have not condemned this incident in the strictest possible terminology. They have not moved the Human Rights Commission. It's worrisome."

The remarks came after three suspected poachers, Antoniswamy, Peter, and Kumar, residents of Thomiyar Palya village, were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in the early hours of Saturday at Maria Mangala Beat near Shagya village in Chamarajanagar district's Hanur taluk. According to forest officials, the trio had allegedly entered the forest illegally for hunting and pointed a gun at the personnel, prompting them to open fire.

Opposition Demands Action

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged that three Tamils shot dead by the forest department of Karnataka were tortured and killed, and demanded action from the Tamil Nadu government. Raising a calling attention motion, Udhayanidhi Stalin said post-mortem reports of the three persons had revealed torture and sought to know what action the government had taken in the matter. He demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take steps to ensure justice for the victims and provide necessary assistance to their families.

In Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi said, "In Karnataka, three Tamil persons were shot dead. We have already brought this to the attention of this House. Various details have come out in the post-mortem report of the three persons. They were tortured and murdered. What action has the government taken in this regard? When the Karnataka Chief Minister who came here last week was met in person, was anything conveyed? The Tamil Nadu government should take action to ensure justice for the three Tamil persons. Necessary assistance should be provided to their families."

TN CM Demands High-Level Investigation

Earlier on August 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemned the killing of three Tamil residents in an alleged firing by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area, terming the incident a "massacre" and demanding a high-level investigation. In a post on social media platform X, Vijay said, "It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre."

Dismissing the initial reports provided by the forest authorities, Vijay added, "The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable. An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible."

Vijay also urged the Karnataka government "to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victim and to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again." (ANI)