A Zomato delivery agent was assaulted by a couple in Secunderabad following a dispute over a delayed food order. The delay occurred because the customers provided an incorrect location on the app. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident using viral CCTV footage.

A Zomato delivery agent was assaulted by a couple following a dispute over a delayed food order in Vasavi Nagar, Secunderabad, police said. CCTV footage capturing the incident has surfaced online. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Karkhana police station. Following the delay in the delivery of the meal, the delivery person, who was named as Ashish, had arrived at the customer's location.

According to Ashish, the delay happened as a result of the fact that the location that was supplied through the Zomato app was wrong. This made it impossible for him to identify and reach the precise address being discussed. The delivery agent stated that he had challenges when attempting to locate the customer's location, which led to the delaying of the delivery.

The delay reportedly led to a heated exchange between Ashish and the customers. The argument escalated, following which the couple assaulted the delivery agent, according to the complaint. Some of what happened was caught on CCTV cameras that were set up in the area. The video of the fight between the couple and the delivery person has been shared on social media since then.

Ashish went to the Karkhana police station and made a report against the couple after what happened. Following this, the police opened a case and began looking into what happened during the assault.

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As part of their investigation, police are looking at the CCTV video and taking statements from the delivery person and anyone else who may have seen what happened. The police are also likely to look into what happened with the late delivery and the argument between the parties.

In the midst of mounting complaints over disagreements involving delivery people, who regularly have to handle traffic, inaccurate locations, and challenges in reaching clients while completing orders within delivery schedules, an incident has occurred. In spite of this, the police will use the complaint, the CCTV video, and the statements that were recorded throughout the investigation to identify the circumstances and the order in which the events occurred in this particular case.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.