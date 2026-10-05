A Noida influencer man dressed up in a saree to check how safe the city is for women at night, and this video comes with a bitter truth. Keep scrolling to know more.

Nation is angry, reason? The same very valid, yet very ignored question of women's safety. Nationwide protests are filling the streets every single day, with thousands of men and women coming out on streets seeking accountability, punishment, and crucial laws to be implemented for women's safety, so India becomes a rape-free country. This dream seems almost impossible, because restrictions on outfits, curfews, and rules are imposed yet again on women, rather than laws against sexual assault being stricter.

Man Dresses up as Women

In the light of the same, a Noida man, dressed up as a woman in a saree to see if the city is safe at night for women. What he found out is disturbing but not shocking enough. He was called names, stared at, followed, and some bystanders made inappropriate passes at him. A very normal day for an average Indian woman became this influencer's absolute nightmare. Sharing the video, he wrote, “I became a girl!”

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for the video to get viral on social media. One user wrote, “That’s the whole of INDIA :)” Another user wrote, “He was wearing a saree and still was getting harassed... Clothes were NEVERR the problem.” One more user wrote, “We’ve been experiencing this fear since we were born.” One more user wrote, “Not only nodia everywhere not safe for women's.” While another comment read, “Samjh nahi aa raha sharam mardo par aani chayie ya sarkar par.”