Relief ops are on in Lucknow's waterlogged areas due to the swelling Gomti River. Boats are delivering essentials, medical camps are set up, and fodder is provided for livestock. The Gomti Riverfront has been closed due to rising water levels.

Relief Operations in Full Swing

Relief operations gathered pace in the waterlogged localities of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday as administrative teams deployed boats to distribute essentials to families displaced by the swelling waters of the Gomti River. According to the officials, teams are using boats to deliver relief supplies door-to-door to affected families. The relief kits contain essentials such as flour, rice, lentils, potatoes, onions, puffed rice (lai), biscuits, salt, and cooking oil.

To address urgent health and hygiene needs, the packages also include sanitary pads, soap, clothing, and buckets, alongside mineral water, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), and treatments for fever and malaria. Dozens of boats are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations to safely evacuate those who are stranded. In addition to relief shelters, medical camps have been set up for affected families to provide healthcare services. Arrangements have also been made to supply fodder and cattle feed for livestock; a helping hand is being extended to everyone in need during this difficult time, the Officials said.

Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Crisis

Addressing the scale of the rainfall that has occurred in the last 15 days while inspecting flood-hit Mama Colony in Faizullaganj, Uttar Pradesh, Minister Swatantar Dev Singh explained the meteorological factors behind the crisis, noting that the capital region is experiencing unprecedented water levels, which have not been witnessed in nearly two decades. "The rainfall that has occurred in the last 15 days is almost 25 per cent of the annual rainfall, happening in just 15 days... Due to the rainwater, the water level of the Gomti River has risen, and this is the situation in this area for the first time since 2008. However, the government took immediate notice... Relief materials are being delivered to all homes... The administration is on the job, and if diseases spread after the floods, arrangements for doctors are also in place here. Due to the lack of rain, the water in small rivers has started to recede, so relief will be provided there as well, but it will take some time for the current accumulated water to drain," Swatantar Dev Singh told ANI.

Gomti Riverfront Closed

On Saturday, the district administration closed the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow until further notice following heavy rainfall in the area, resulting in waterlogging of pathways and other areas along the left and right banks of the riverfront. According to a notice issued by the Lucknow Development Authority, ticketing services will remain completely suspended during this period, and visitors will not be permitted to enter the premises. The notice further clarified that no damage to property has been reported so far.

"Riverfront Closed Until Further Notice Due to Rising Water Levels in the Gomti- The water level of the Gomti River has risen due to heavy rainfall in the Lucknow district over the past few days.” On October 2, 2026, rising river water caused waterlogging on the pathways and other areas along both the Left-Hand Side (LHS) and Right-Hand Side (RHS) of the riverfront. No damage has occurred so far. In the interest of public safety, the riverfront has been closed until further notice. During this period, ticketing services will remain completely suspended, and visitors will not be permitted to enter," said the Lucknow Development Authority. (ANI)