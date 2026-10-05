Two men stopped an ST bus in Chakan and attacked it with an iron rod over a honking dispute. One accused has been arrested, the other is absconding.

In Chakan, two men travelling in a car stopped an ST bus and attacked it with an iron rod over a trivial dispute over honking. The two also abused and assaulted the driver and a female conductor. Chakan police have arrested one accused and seized his car.

The arrested man has been identified as Kunal Daphale, 30, a resident of Rase in Khed taluka. The complaint was filed by driver Ashif Patel, a resident of Rajuri in Junnar taluka.

The incident occurred around 1:30 PM in front of Shreya Lawns on the Chakan-Talegaon route. The bus, belonging to the Narayangaon depot, was heading towards Mumbai via Chakan when the driver honked due to a traffic jam. Angered by this, the two men arrived in a red car and forced the bus to stop.

One of them struck driver Patel's hand with an iron rod. The other abused and assaulted the female conductor and threatened to kill her. The accused smashed the front windshield, the door, and two windows of the bus, creating panic in the area.

After the 40 to 45 passengers on the bus raised an alarm and a crowd began to gather, the accused fled towards Talegaon. Police acted swiftly after the complaint was filed. A video of the accused vandalising the bus has surfaced.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam of Chakan North said one accused has been taken into custody, and a search is on for the second.