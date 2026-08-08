A man in Telangana has filed a police complaint against his wife, alleging she plotted his murder with her lover. The husband discovered WhatsApp chats where his wife allegedly asked her lover to "Kill my husband in an accident." The police have filed a Zero FIR and are currently investigating the matter.

A WhatsApp chat between a woman and her alleged lover in Telangana has revealed a suspected plot to murder her husband by staging a road accident, according to a police complaint filed by the husband. The husband said that the man was asked to murder him by his wife. The messages allegedly said, "Kill my husband in an accident, or I'll kill myself."

Gade Rajeshwar Rao, a native of Chilakodu village in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana, said that his wife Bhavani had an affair with Saidulu, a courier service executive. In 2016, Rao, who works at a private hospital in Khammam, wed Bhavani. Together, they had two kids.

According to the complaint, Rao returned home for lunch on July 27 and allegedly found his wife in a compromising position with another man. A village panchayat was held the next day in front of the local elders as a result of the incident. Rao alleged that on July 28, while he was travelling to a nearby village to bring his elder brother, Saidulu followed him.

He said that after making his getaway, he examined his wife's phone and discovered discussions on Instagram and WhatsApp that seemed to point to a plot to murder him.

According to India Today report, in the chats, Bhavani allegedly told Saidulu, "Kill my husband in an accident, or I’ll kill myself". Rao further alleged that she instructed him to carry out the murder outside the house and make it appear to be a road accident.

The husband said he took screenshots of the conversations and submitted them to police. According to the husband, he sent police screenshots of the exchanges.

On August 1, he reported that his life was in danger and requested protection at the Dornakal Police Station. The matter was forwarded to the Khammam Rural Police Station for investigation after police filed a Zero FIR. Later, Rao went to the Khammam Rural Police once more, claiming that nothing had changed and asking for quick legal action.

Khammam Rural Circle Inspector confirmed receipt of the complaint and said a case would be registered and investigated. Police are examining the alleged chats, verifying the claims made in the complaint and recording statements as part of the ongoing investigation.