Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids across three J&K districts, seizing digital devices in Anantnag under a UAPA case. A separate security alert was issued in Ramban after a car evaded a police checkpoint, amid heightened vigilance.

CIK Conducts Raids, Seizes Devices

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday conducted simultaneous search operations at multiple locations across Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. During one of the searches at a residential house in Hiller Shahabad area of Anantnag, a CIK team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Farooq Ahmad seized two digital devices. As per the officials, the seizure was made in connection with FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Kashmir under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The seized material will be sent for detailed forensic examination for further investigation.

Car Evades Checkpoint, Triggers Alert

Earlier, a high-security alert was sounded in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday after a car allegedly evaded a police checkpoint at Chanderkote and fled towards the Nashri area, prompting a search operation involving multiple security agencies. According to official sources, the car was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu when it failed to stop at the Chanderkote police checkpoint at around 3:30 am despite being signalled by police personnel.

Heightened Security Across Union Territory

The incident comes amid heightened security across Jammu and Kashmir following recent security-related developments and ongoing counter-terror operations in the Union Territory. Security agencies have maintained heightened vigilance along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), a key route connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

Regular vehicle checks, identity verification and area domination exercises are being carried out along the highway. In recent months, police, the Army and central security forces have intensified surveillance across sensitive districts, particularly along highways and border areas, to prevent the movement of terrorists, arms and other unlawful activities.