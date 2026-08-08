BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain accused the INDI Alliance of 'double standards' for ignoring student protests in JMM-led Jharkhand over alleged JPSC exam irregularities, while being vocal on similar issues in Delhi and UP, calling it politically motivated.

BJP Leader Slams Opposition's 'Double Standards'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday accused the INDI Alliance of practising "double standards" by remaining silent on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand while being vocal about similar issues in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader alleged that the opposition's concern for students is politically motivated and varies depending on which party is in power in the state. "The country wants to know this, and the people of Jharkhand want to know this. They are practising double standards. Those who were making grand statements regarding Jantar Mantar are maintaining silence on the Jharkhand matter," he said.

Hussain questioned the silence of opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, regarding the grievances of students in the JMM-led Jharkhand. "The members of the INDI Alliance are completely ignoring the ongoing student protests. They make loud statements in Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi even wants to hold a 'Chhatron ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) event in Prayagraj, yet why do they remain silent on the issue of Jharkhand?" Hussain questioned.

Hussain further said, "The people of Jharkhand and the entire country are witnessing this," he added.

Details of Jharkhand Student Protests

The remarks come amid protests which started in Jharkhand after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

Meanwhile, a designated delegation of the Student protestors in Jharkhand went to the Circuit House for dialogue with representatives of the Jharkhand Government regarding the demands of the aspirants. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto emphasised that the demands of the aspirants remain unchanged regardless of who sits across the negotiation table. "The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue at the Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn't have been necessary for us to go as well. It doesn't matter how many of us go to meet them. All of us have the same demands, which should be fulfilled," he said.

Protesters' Key Demands

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, leading the protest, finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. (ANI)