The two men were arrested by police in Anantnag after 21 bottles of liquor were allegedly recovered from their possession during a naka checking operation at Bondialgam Crossing.

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s liquor crackdown took an unexpected turn after photographs of two arrested men sporting broad smiles went viral on social media, triggering a flood of memes. The two men were arrested by police in Anantnag after 21 bottles of liquor were allegedly recovered from their possession during a naka checking operation at Bondialgam Crossing.

Police later posted photographs of the duo on X, as is routine in such cases in Jammu and Kashmir. But instead of the seizure or the arrests grabbing attention, it was the men’s seemingly cheerful expressions that became the talking point online.

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The photographs quickly spread across social media, with users joking about how happy the two appeared despite being taken into custody.

“First time I am seeing guys this happy holding out their FIRs. A few of the seized bottles may be inside of them,” wrote Birender Dhanoa on X.

Another Twitter user, Joydas, quipped, “They had started with 23 Bottles and drank one each. Look how happy they are for being arrested.”

According to the police, the arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on the illegal transportation and possession of liquor in the district.

“A police party from Police Post Dialgam established a routine naka at Bondialgam Crossing. During checking, two persons were apprehended and 21 bottles of liquor were recovered from their possession. The recovered liquor has been seized as per law, and both persons have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.”

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the seizure.

“In this connection, Case FIR No. 320/2026 under Section 48(a) of the Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Anantnag, and investigation has been set into motion to ascertain further details and linkages.”

“Police reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against illegal activities and ensuring effective enforcement of law across the district.”

A police official said the two men initially appeared visibly tense when they were asked to pose for the photographs. They were then asked to smile for the camera - and they did.