Lady Shri Ram College for Women will resume offline courses tomorrow, one day after being suspended owing to an alleged rape outside Kalkaji Mandir and the ensuing police confrontation.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women will resume offline courses tomorrow, one day after being suspended owing to an alleged rape outside Kalkaji Mandir and the ensuing police confrontation.

The Lady Shri Ram College for Women said on Wednesday that offline sessions would resume tomorrow, September 24, a day after they were halted after the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir and the subsequent police confrontation with one of the suspects.

"Classes shall continue in regular offline mode from tomorrow in the College premises, i.e., Thursday, 24 September 2026" , the notice reads.

Regular lessons were halted on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a police confrontation involving one of the suspects in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Astha Kunj Park, near the Kalkaji Temple. The interaction took place just 50 meters from the campus entrance, instilling terror in students and staff.

Principal Kanika Ahuja told PTI that faculty mentors and college counsellors were instructed to be accessible to assist pupils.

"After we learned about the sad situation, we cancelled lessons. We place the highest priority on our students' safety, security, and well-being.

However, a faculty member told CNN-News18 that classes were halted on Wednesday, September 23, owing to the Delhi University Teachers' Association's strike. "Delhi University Teachers Association is on strike today, so most professors are not present in college" , the individual remarked.

About The Incident

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped on Sunday in Astha Kunj Park, near the Kalkaji Temple. According to authorities, three individuals impersonating as cops approached the juvenile girl and her male buddy.

They warned the two that they were minors and threatened to file a lawsuit against them. They then removed the girl from her buddy and took her to an isolated area within the park.

According to police, the accused, Asif, intimidated the woman with a weapon and a knife before raping her. Hemant and Mukesh, the other two accused, sexually attacked her as well.

Police detained three guys on Tuesday in connection with the suspected gang rape. One of the accused, Asif, was injured in a shootout with police as cops were attempting to detain him, according to officials.

A further investigation is being conducted on the problem.