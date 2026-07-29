Congress MP Pawan Khera retaliated against Pralhad Joshi's demand for action on Priyanka Gandhi, questioning Joshi's own past statements on the Bilkis Bano case convicts and affirming the Opposition's resolve to hold the government accountable.

'Is he a fool?': Khera hits back at Joshi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his demand for action against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks on the newly appointed Education Minister, and accused the BJP leader of ignoring his own past statements. Speaking to ANI, Khera questioned Joshi's objection to Priyanka Gandhi's remarks and referred to his alleged comments on the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case. "On what grounds? He is all over the place welcoming the release of rapists of Bilkis Bano, on what grounds? Is he a fool? He doesn't realise what he's saying. Everything is archived these days. These are not times when you have to, like Nishikant Dubey, invent facts. This is an era where facts are there. You just have to dig a little, you'll find out," Khera said.

Congress vows to 'politicise right issues'

Defending the Congress party's approach, Khera said the Opposition would continue raising issues concerning the country's youth and accountability in Parliament. "So what do we do? We don't politicise issues that are relevant to this country? What are we here for? Obviously, we are very proud that we politicise the right issues. We are very proud of doing that, and we'll continue doing that. Ask Kiren Rijiju to deal with it," he added.

Khera also said the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning examination irregularities and accountability. "Our strategy is very simple. We will continue to hold the government accountable for all the excesses that they've done against the youth. The Home Minister needs to be accountable. And unfortunately, the new Education Minister is already very discredited because of his past performance and utterances," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks spark row

The remarks come a day after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments against the newly appointed Education Minister triggered a sharp exchange in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Objecting to the remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress leader of spreading misinformation and demanded that she authenticate her statements, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described the comments as "character assassination" in Parliament and said such language was unacceptable in the House.

(ANI)