Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi as an 'insult to 140 crore countrymen', accusing the Congress of being anti-national and questioning the valour of Indian soldiers.

Shinde Slams Kharge's Remarks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the remarks are an insult to 140 crore Indians. Calling the Congress party anti-national, Shinde said that it is digging a pit for itself with such statements.

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He further emphasised that the party questioned the valour of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. He asserted that the 140 crore countrymen will stand with PM Modi against such statements. "This is an insult to 140 crore countrymen. I strongly condemn this. Even when Operation Sindoor happened, Congress people were speaking the language of Pakistan. They had raised questions on the valour of our soldiers. These are traitors, anti-nationals; it is not right to give statements against the Prime Minister. They are digging their own pit. The 140 crore Indians will support PM Modi against such statements, and the Congress will go into the pit for such statements. I once again condemn such an insulting statement," he said.

"Those who have just committed the sin of defeating the Women's Reservation Bill of our beloved sisters, our sisters will teach them a lesson," he added. This comes after the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality' on the last day of Tamil Nadu election campaigning.

Kharge Clarifies 'Terrorist' Jibe

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist. What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

ECI Issues Notice to Congress President

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially taken note of controversial remarks made by him. ECI has issued a formal notice to Kharge, citing a potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the high-stakes campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The ECI characterised the language used as "intemperate and highly objectionable," noting that such dehumanising labels undermine the dignity of democratic institutions. The Congress President has been granted a strict window of 24 hours to clarify his stance. (ANI)