Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the police action during the CJP protest in Delhi, alleging students were beaten. He claimed his mic was switched off in Parliament and demanded a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue.

Kharge Slams Govt, Alleges Mic Switched Off

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the police action during the CJP protest in the national capital and alleged that the Opposition was not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

Addressing reporters, Kharge alleged that students participating in the CJP protest against the alleged paper leak issue were subjected to police action, leaving many injured. "Lathi charge took place, tear gas was fired, and students were beaten up, leaving many in the hospital. Against this injustice, oppression, and pressure being exerted on them, we requested time in Parliament to raise our voice on their behalf," Kharge said.

The Congress chief further alleged that he was prevented from speaking in the Rajya Sabha when he sought to raise the issue. "But as soon as I stood up and uttered even a single word, the microphone was switched off. Is this democracy? If you do not want debate or refuse to listen to us in a democracy, where are we supposed to go? Lakhs of students have come from every corner of the country to make their voices heard," he said.

Kharge reiterated the Opposition's demand for a discussion in Parliament on the issue and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should respond to the debate. "We want a discussion on this issue. Following the discussion, the Home Minister should make a statement. Other floor leaders should also be given an opportunity to speak," he said.

Alleging that democratic values were being undermined, Kharge said, "A conspiracy to end democracy is underway. This is unprecedented--in the last 60 years, I have never seen a government function in this manner. We only ask that an opportunity for discussion be granted."

Protest Turns Violent, Police Report Injuries

Meanwhile, the protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

CJP Presses Demands, Govt Appeals for Talks

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.

Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L.

The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)