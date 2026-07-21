Punjab Police sealed the Shambhu Border as farmers gathered for a protest march to Delhi against the proposed India-US trade deal. Heavy police deployment is in place, while the government assured that farmers' interests would be prioritised.

Punjab Police on Tuesday sealed the Shambhu Border after a large number of farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi to participate in the proposed 'Desh Bachao Morcha' Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Visuals from the Patiala side showed a large gathering of farmers at the Shambhu Border ahead of their proposed march against the India-US trade deal in the national capital's Kisan Ghat under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha".

Previous Protests and Police Action

On Monday, farmers staged a protest at the Shambhu Toll Plaza on the Ambala-Punjab highway against the arrest of Gurnam Singh Charuni, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni faction).

Speaking to ANI, Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagbir Singh said that the protesters had certain demands concerning Delhi and that the route, which had been blocked, had now been cleared for traffic. "They have certain demands concerning Delhi, and in this regard, they had blocked the route from Amritsar to Delhi; traffic flow has now been restored... The situation will be handled as it unfolds. We have made full arrangements to maintain law and order..." Singh said on Monday.

Heavy Security Measures at Border

Furthermore, heavy Police deployment at the Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border) and Police barricading are in place ahead of farmers' one-day march to Delhi today to protest.

Government Assures Farmers' Interests a Priority

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured members that the interests of farmers would remain a priority and that no harm would come to them.

Addressing the reporters after today's NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju said, "Regarding these agreements, the Prime Minister assured that the interests of farmers would be prioritised; he emphasised that no harm would come to them. He stated that the welfare of farmers remains paramount in any FTA signed with any country, ensuring that these agreements serve the best interests of both the farmers and the nation," he said.

Rijiju added that the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to farmers' welfare. "He also spoke about the FTA and reiterated our commitment to farmers' welfare -- we are taking care of them," he said.

Call for United Resolution

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ashok Kumar Mittal asserted that the government should resolve farmers' issues unitedly as he arrived for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting 'Mangal Milan'. Speaking on the farmers' protest march to Delhi, BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "We should resolve farmers' issues unitedly. I am hopeful that a positive solution will be found." (ANI)